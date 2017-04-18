Former Voice competitors to perform in Rochester for Harbor House
Friday night, the contestants will share the stage with local musicians at Anthology on East Avenue. Harbor House Rocks supports the home-away-from-home for families of patients having an organ transplant or trauma care at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
