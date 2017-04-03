Family ties: Goldschmidt proud of heritage
Everybody has an interesting backstory and this is the one that belongs to D-backs first baseman Paul Goldschmidt : His father is Jewish and his mother is Catholic. By the grace of God or by good fortune, Goldschmidt's great grandparents made it out of Nazi Germany prior to the Holocaust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Diamondbacks.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama screams like a baby when denied meeting w...
|6 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
|Neil Gorsuch confirmed another loss for the obs...
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
|perfect was pretty active while I was away ... ...
|7 hr
|perfect
|7
|calling out ha ha
|7 hr
|perfect
|14
|bruce plopper has more threads than anyone else...
|7 hr
|perfect
|7
|lotta rude folks on this forum
|7 hr
|perfect
|10
|skidmark wakes up at 9am ...
|7 hr
|perfect
|7
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC