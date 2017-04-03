Family ties: Goldschmidt proud of her...

Family ties: Goldschmidt proud of heritage

Everybody has an interesting backstory and this is the one that belongs to D-backs first baseman Paul Goldschmidt : His father is Jewish and his mother is Catholic. By the grace of God or by good fortune, Goldschmidt's great grandparents made it out of Nazi Germany prior to the Holocaust.

