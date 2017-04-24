Ex-Philly homicide detective pleads guilty to helping girlfriend flee murder charge

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. Former Philadelphia Police Homicide Detective Ronald Dove pleaded guilty Wednesday to helping his girlfriend flee from arrest for the slaying of her former lover.

