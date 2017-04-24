Ex-Philly homicide detective pleads g...

Ex-Philly homicide detective pleads guilty to helping girlfriend flee murder charge

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. Former Philadelphia Police Homicide Detective Ronald Dove pleaded guilty Wednesday to helping his girlfriend flee from arrest for the slaying of her former lover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump First 100 Days a Trainwreck 6 min IescapedNY 9
Liberal Fascists at Berkeley Halt Free Speech 19 min IescapedNY 2
Kimberly Ray blog by King of Rochester 3 hr The TRUMP of Trolls 5
Another Rochester arson with Mother and four ki... 5 hr IescapedNY 2
It's All About Personal Gain For Obama 6 hr IescapedNY 3
NYS releases 130 convicted murders to parole 7 hr IescapedNY 6
Get the king of Rochester off topix!! 9 hr Bruce popper 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,899 • Total comments across all topics: 280,585,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC