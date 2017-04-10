"Eastman Entertains" Tabletop Displays Return to the George Eastman Museum May 9th-21st
In the early 20th century, George Eastman frequently entertained friends, family, and business colleagues at his grand East Avenue residence. As Rochester's leading citizen, Eastman was accustomed to entertaining, and he ensured that each luncheon, dinner party, and event was a memorable experience for his guests.
