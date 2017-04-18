Dad Uses Sign Language to Teach His Daughter 'If You're Happy...
Kevin Nadrowski and his daughter Bayleigh are both deaf, but that doesn't stop them having fun together.In July 2016, Kevin shot this video in Rochester, New York, showing him teaching Bayleigh the song "If You're Happy and You Know It" in American Sign Language.
