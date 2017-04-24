Cuomo announces Rochester airport renovations are underway
Work has begun to transform the Greater Rochester International Airport into what Gov. Andrew Cuomo says will be a state-of-the-art transportation center. The $53.7 million project will feature a new solar canopy for night-time lighting and rainwater collection, a smartphone lot where drivers can wait for arrivals, energy efficiency, Bluetooth connectivity, and new signage, accessibility and landscaping.
