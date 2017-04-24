Cuomo announces Rochester airport ren...

Cuomo announces Rochester airport renovations are underway

13 hrs ago

Work has begun to transform the Greater Rochester International Airport into what Gov. Andrew Cuomo says will be a state-of-the-art transportation center. The $53.7 million project will feature a new solar canopy for night-time lighting and rainwater collection, a smartphone lot where drivers can wait for arrivals, energy efficiency, Bluetooth connectivity, and new signage, accessibility and landscaping.

