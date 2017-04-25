Crazy April weather on the way: Summerlike warmth East, snowy West
Crazy April weather on the way: Summerlike warmth East, snowy West The final days of April will see a wild potpourri of weather across the nation. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2q1HV6R Nautica Jackson, left, and Aniya Ruffin walk through floodwaters with their dog as water threatened to enter their home in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYS releases 130 convicted murders to parole
|15 min
|IescapedNY
|5
|Kimberly Ray blog by King of Rochester
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|Get the king of Rochester off topix!!
|1 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|The Wayne era on tppix is over
|2 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|The king of Rochester idiot
|2 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Wikipedia Announces Service Fighting Fake News
|3 hr
|Wayne
|4
|Trump First 100 Days a Trainwreck
|4 hr
|Wayne
|8
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC