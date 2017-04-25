Crazy April weather on the way: Summe...

Crazy April weather on the way: Summerlike warmth East, snowy West

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Crazy April weather on the way: Summerlike warmth East, snowy West The final days of April will see a wild potpourri of weather across the nation. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2q1HV6R Nautica Jackson, left, and Aniya Ruffin walk through floodwaters with their dog as water threatened to enter their home in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NYS releases 130 convicted murders to parole 15 min IescapedNY 5
Kimberly Ray blog by King of Rochester 1 hr IescapedNY 4
Get the king of Rochester off topix!! 1 hr Bruce popper 1
The Wayne era on tppix is over 2 hr Bruce popper 1
The king of Rochester idiot 2 hr Bruce popper 1
Wikipedia Announces Service Fighting Fake News 3 hr Wayne 4
Trump First 100 Days a Trainwreck 4 hr Wayne 8
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC