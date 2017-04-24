Cortland's Coffee Mania voted best co...

Cortland's Coffee Mania voted best coffee shop in Central New York

The Post-Standard poll for the best coffee shop in Central New York and with over 31 percent of the votes--more than double the number of votes received by the second-place finisher--you decided that Coffee Mania is the top stop for a cup of joe in CNY. The business got started when owners Craig and Michelle Brooks moved from Washington to Central New York in 1999 to be closer to Michelle Brooks' mother.

