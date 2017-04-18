Cleanup Continues 6 Weeks After Western New York Windstorm
Western New York landscape workers are still fixing the damage six weeks after a powerful windstorm - and the labor may continue until mid-summer. WHEC television in Rochester says the work includes both debris removal and replacing what the storm took away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ha ha is being destroyed
|13 min
|perfect
|7
|reason haha changes names
|15 min
|perfect
|13
|Trump's Abysmal Poll Numbers
|16 min
|Burt
|10
|this video explains skidmark and perfect
|21 min
|perfect
|9
|Police: Pittsford teen steals electronics from ... (Jan '11)
|42 min
|Bruce popper
|59
|Bill O'Reilly is Officially Fired by Fox News
|47 min
|IescapedNY
|5
|Trump Making S. Korea More Vulnerable
|54 min
|perfect
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC