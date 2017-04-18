Cleanup Continues 6 Weeks After Weste...

Cleanup Continues 6 Weeks After Western New York Windstorm

9 hrs ago

Western New York landscape workers are still fixing the damage six weeks after a powerful windstorm - and the labor may continue until mid-summer. WHEC television in Rochester says the work includes both debris removal and replacing what the storm took away.

Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Rochester, NY

