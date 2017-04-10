CARESTREAM to Showcase its OnSight Sy...

CARESTREAM to Showcase its OnSight System at Annual Meeting

The CARESTREAM OnSight 3D Extremity System from Carestream Health will be featured on the exhibit floor during the American Academy of Orthopaedic Executives annual meeting, scheduled for April 22-25. The system is designed to perform low-dose 3D extremity exams using come beam CT technology.

