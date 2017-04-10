CARESTREAM to Showcase its OnSight System at Annual Meeting
The CARESTREAM OnSight 3D Extremity System from Carestream Health will be featured on the exhibit floor during the American Academy of Orthopaedic Executives annual meeting, scheduled for April 22-25. The system is designed to perform low-dose 3D extremity exams using come beam CT technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rehab Management.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Easter
|10 min
|IescapedNY
|7
|Bruce Pooper Should Ban Himself
|2 hr
|Burt
|10
|ha-Burt strikes again
|2 hr
|Burt
|2
|Burt: a grown man, with no courage who makes po...
|2 hr
|Burt
|4
|man, Burt is N O S Y
|16 hr
|Burt
|3
|Punishers MC (Oct '12)
|16 hr
|BAPMF
|133
|Thinking About Moving Back To New York
|16 hr
|perfect
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC