Capital Region police gets $2 million...

Capital Region police gets $2 million to fight gun violence

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Michael Green, executive deputy commissioner of the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, talks about the employees at DCJS during an interview on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. less Michael Green, executive deputy commissioner of the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, talks about the employees at DCJS during an interview on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. (Paul ... more An abstract, colorful painting hangs in his office. An 8-year-old boy in Rochester made it -- weeks before he was shot in the head and killed by a drug dealer's stray bullet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ha ha is being destroyed 1 min Bruce popper 8
Florida Senator Uses N Word 3 min Social Wedge 7
Bruce Pooper Going Down for the Count 5 min Bruce popper 23
I'm Trying to Change by Bruce popper 13 min Bruce popper 1
Trump Korea Failure...Already 41 min IescapedNY 7
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 7 hr Slammner 927
Trump's Abysmal Poll Numbers 10 hr perfect 11
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,338 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC