Buffalo man pleads guilty to killing ...

Buffalo man pleads guilty to killing mom with vase, faces 25 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Froilan Torres, 42, of Rochester, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter in the beating death of his mother, Gloria Rivera, 57. Torres admitted before Erie County court that he struck his mother on Oct. 9 in the head with a vase at her home at 1704 South Park Ave. The victim was rushed to Mercy Hospital, where she died shortly after her arrival. Regita Delvalle, a sister of the victim, gathered with other relatives early Monday evening outside Rivera's home, the Buffalo News said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump To Wine & Done With President Xi At Mar-A... 1 min IescapedNY 1
several posters recognize skidmark is a whiney ... 9 min Ha Ha 3
Rochester Man Shot Overnite On Tremont street. 10 min Ha Ha 8
perfect was pretty active while I was away ... ... 11 min Ha Ha 6
Upstate NY Flood Watch Rain & Snow coming. 47 min IescsapedNY 3
Trump golfing 1 hr IescsapedNY 4
Let's make English our official language. 3 hr IescapedNY 10
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Monroe County was issued at April 06 at 8:47AM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,090 • Total comments across all topics: 280,094,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC