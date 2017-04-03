Buffalo man pleads guilty to killing mom with vase, faces 25 years in prison

Froilan Torres, 42, of Rochester, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter in the beating death of his mother, Gloria Rivera, 57. Torres admitted before Erie County court that he struck his mother on Oct. 9 in the head with a vase at her home at 1704 South Park Ave. The victim was rushed to Mercy Hospital, where she died shortly after her arrival. Regita Delvalle, a sister of the victim, gathered with other relatives early Monday evening outside Rivera's home, the Buffalo News said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.