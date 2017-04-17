At a mother of all vigils,a U.S. chur...

At a mother of all vigils,a U.S. church welcomes thousands of new Catholics

During what the Roman Missal describes as the "mother of all vigils," the U.S. Catholic Church welcomed thousands of new Catholics at the Easter Vigil April 15 in churches big and small across the country. About 60 of the nearly 200 dioceses in the United States reported numbers of catechumens and candidates entering the church in 2017 to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Washington.

