Are Tablets Still a Good Business Tool?

Tablets became a popular tool for busy professionals who preferred working on a larger screen while out in the field. But now that smartphones are getting bigger, do tablets still make the most sense? It depends on your preference, of course: Some real estate practitioners who invested in a tablet just a few years ago have left them behind for new, larger smartphone models with 5.5-inch screens, while others remain loyal to a tablet or "phablet" - a smartphone-tablet hybrid.

