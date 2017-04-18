Are Tablets Still a Good Business Tool?
Tablets became a popular tool for busy professionals who preferred working on a larger screen while out in the field. But now that smartphones are getting bigger, do tablets still make the most sense? It depends on your preference, of course: Some real estate practitioners who invested in a tablet just a few years ago have left them behind for new, larger smartphone models with 5.5-inch screens, while others remain loyal to a tablet or "phablet" - a smartphone-tablet hybrid.
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King of Rochester blog on Kimberly and Beck!
|5 hr
|Bruce popper
|2
|my name is wgd ttt
|5 hr
|Bruce popper
|7
|I'll be Leaving by Bruce pooper
|5 hr
|Bruce popper
|10
|Bill O'Reilly is Officially Fired by Fox News
|7 hr
|Sam
|16
|Trump to defund Public colleges that prohibit F...
|7 hr
|Sam
|10
|Florida Senator Uses N Word
|9 hr
|Truth hurts liber...
|46
|ha ha and Burt are so witty
|10 hr
|perfect
|37
