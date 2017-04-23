Annual 5K Run/Walk Continues to Sprea...

Annual 5K Run/Walk Continues to Spread Gift of Life in Rochester

Over 1,000 runners and walkers at the 16th annual Rochester River Run laced up their shoes for the 5K Run/Walk at Genesee Valley Park Sunday. The yearly fundraiser has raised $170,000 for patients who are recovering from transplant surgery and for those who are still waiting on the donor list.

