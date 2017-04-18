Abracadabra! Batavia set to welcome b...

Abracadabra! Batavia set to welcome back the magicians

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

Batavia will once again host the "Original Close-Up Magic Convention" Obie's 4F convention. This very prestigious gathering draws close-up magicians from 21 countries all over the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
King of Rochester blog on Kimberly and Beck! 50 min Bruce popper 2
my name is wgd ttt 1 hr Bruce popper 7
I'll be Leaving by Bruce pooper 1 hr Bruce popper 10
Bill O'Reilly is Officially Fired by Fox News 2 hr Sam 16
Trump to defund Public colleges that prohibit F... 2 hr Sam 10
Florida Senator Uses N Word 5 hr Truth hurts liber... 46
ha ha and Burt are so witty 6 hr perfect 37
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Monroe County was issued at April 21 at 9:45PM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,199 • Total comments across all topics: 280,465,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC