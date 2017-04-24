A family devoted to protecting your car

From left Brothers Zach, Mark and Ryan Mattiacio and their sister Meghan Pfenninger continue to help expand Monroe County Automotive Services, which is led by their father, Tony Mattiacio seated . From left Brothers Zach, Mark and Ryan Mattiacio and their sister Meghan Pfenninger continue to help expand Monroe County Automotive Services, which is led by their father, Tony Mattiacio seated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.