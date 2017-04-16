16th Annual Rochester River Run/Walk 5K set for Sunday, April 23

The Rochester River Run/Walk 5K - scheduled for Sunday, April 23 at Genesee Valley Park - is raising funds in support of patients who are awaiting or recovering from organ transplant surgery at Strong Memorial Hospital. Individuals and teams are invited to run, walk or pledge their support at Following a 9 a.m. ceremony commemorating past donors and transplant recipients, runners will depart at 10 a.m. for a scenic 5K along the Genesee River-crossing through Genesee Valley Park and the University of Rochester campus.

