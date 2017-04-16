16th Annual Rochester River Run/Walk ...

16th Annual Rochester River Run/Walk 5K set for Sunday, April 23

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: University of Rochester

The Rochester River Run/Walk 5K - scheduled for Sunday, April 23 at Genesee Valley Park - is raising funds in support of patients who are awaiting or recovering from organ transplant surgery at Strong Memorial Hospital. Individuals and teams are invited to run, walk or pledge their support at Following a 9 a.m. ceremony commemorating past donors and transplant recipients, runners will depart at 10 a.m. for a scenic 5K along the Genesee River-crossing through Genesee Valley Park and the University of Rochester campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Breaking News: Carter Page, Foreign Agent 1 hr IescapedNY 6
Bannon is Close to Getting the Boot 1 hr IescapedNY 10
Burt says he's not replying anymore..... 3 hr IescapedNY 5
Spicer has reached Zero Credibility 4 hr IescapedNY 13
Florida is Burning 4 hr IescapedNY 3
Church Starting Its Own Police Force 5 hr IescapedNY 1
Burt where is your courage 5 hr Burt 9
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,874 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC