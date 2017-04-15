15 Most Embarrassing Celebrity Mug Shots, From Rush Limbaugh...
The city was Cleveland, Ohio, the year was 1970, and Fonda was fresh off filming "Klute." Customs officers at the airport confiscated her vitamins and arrested her for drug smuggling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Senator Uses N Word
|6 min
|IescapedNY
|43
|Bill O'Reilly is Officially Fired by Fox News
|10 min
|IescapedNY
|12
|I'll be Leaving by Bruce pooper
|42 min
|Burt
|2
|DemocrapandComical Home Delivery Going Up 40%
|45 min
|IescapedNY
|6
|Trump to defund Public colleges that prohibit F...
|46 min
|IescapedNY
|9
|King of Rochester blog on Kimberly and Beck!
|1 hr
|King of Rochester
|1
|Comment to Fake IescapedNY Florida edition
|1 hr
|Burt
|20
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC