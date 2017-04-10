10 Things to Know for Today
This photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, shows Har Homa neighborhood in east Jerusalem. For many Israelis, Har Homa has become another neighborhood in Jerusalem, served by city bus lines, schools and public services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Soros' University Avoids Shutdown
|4 min
|IescapedNY
|2
|Florida is Burning
|22 min
|IescapedNY
|8
|Trump is King of Flip-Flops
|36 min
|IescapedNY
|2
|Breaking News: Carter Page, Foreign Agent
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|9
|Bannon is Close to Getting the Boot
|11 hr
|IescapedNY
|10
|Burt says he's not replying anymore.....
|12 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
|Spicer has reached Zero Credibility
|13 hr
|IescapedNY
|13
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC