You can pick up this 'Wind Storm of '17' sweatshirt at Wegmans
Just a few weeks ago, the storm knocked down plenty of trees and utility poles and knocked power out for thousands. On Monday, hanging on a rack at the East Avenue Wegmans was a sweatshirt about the windstorm.
