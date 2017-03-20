Xerox Rochester Jazz Fest announces full lineup
Producers announced the nine-day lineup for the festival's 16th Edition Tuesday morning. This year's festival will run from June 23 to July 1 and will feature more than 1500 artists from 18 countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brighton High School Principal Named "Principal...
|25 min
|Bruce popper
|7
|Trumps Owes Mr Obama an Apology
|37 min
|IescapedNY
|11
|FBI & NSA: TRUMP Is a Full Of Sh..
|41 min
|IescapedNY
|5
|Gorsuch: He will be a great Supreme Court Justice.
|1 hr
|Bruce popper
|2
|We Just Had our 2016 Taxes Done
|2 hr
|Bruce popper
|5
|Mark c die
|2 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Stephen Hawking Slams Trump's Environmental Policy
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC