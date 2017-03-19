WXXI Great Bob Smith Passes
Longtime WXXI radio talk show host Bob Smith died Friday at the age of 63. For 25 years, Smith hosted the two-hour 1370 Connection show for over 25 years on the Rochester, New York station. He had a stroke in 2013, which caused him to retire from WXXI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps Owes Mr Obama an Apology
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|Brighton High School Principal Named "Principal...
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|I Love NY?
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Paranoid tRump, I know who bugged you
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|Trump Having a Bad Day?
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|8
|Happy First Day Of Spring Everyone
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|9
|Maria Dugan Daycare kings highway
|8 hr
|Teen with 15
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC