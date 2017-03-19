WXXI Great Bob Smith Passes

WXXI Great Bob Smith Passes

Longtime WXXI radio talk show host Bob Smith died Friday at the age of 63. For 25 years, Smith hosted the two-hour 1370 Connection show for over 25 years on the Rochester, New York station. He had a stroke in 2013, which caused him to retire from WXXI.

