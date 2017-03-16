World Video Game Hall of Fame names f...

World Video Game Hall of Fame names finalists

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

In this March 16, 2017 photo provided by The Strong museum, the 12 finalists for induction this year into The Strong museum's World Video Game Hall of Fame are pictured at the museum in Rochester, New York. The finalists, from left, are: top row, "Microsoft Windows Solitaire," "Myst," "Mortal Kombat," "Donkey Kong,'' center, "Final Fantasy VII,'' "Street Fighter II," bottom row, ''Halo: Combat Evolved,'' "Resident Evil," "Portal," "Pokemon Red and Green," "Wii Sports" and "Tomb Raider."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WNY Republican Leaders Fully Back Maziarz And Ortt 2 hr Little Joe 1
Drunk Judge Pisatchio gets her license back 6 hr IescapedNY 10
NY Ranked One Of Worst States For Taxpayers 7 hr IescapedNY 1
Proposal Would Quadruple Fines For Littering In... 7 hr IescapedNY 1
Open Enrollment for IescapedNY Starts April 1 7 hr Joseph Barkley 6
Thomas stop posting here 8 hr perfect 5
trump 32% approval rating. 8 hr perfect 4
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,894,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC