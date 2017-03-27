Wood Carving Looks Like Hometown Legend
Violent winds tore bark off this tree in Rochester, New York. When the weather calmed down, the residents of the neighborhood surrounding it were shocked to discover an outline of a woman holding her child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Brown's & James Brown's hair
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|How will NY Pay For "Free" Tuition?
|8 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Proposal Would Quadruple Fines For Littering In...
|8 hr
|perfect
|4
|Cop union warns Trump 'sanctuary city' cuts cou...
|8 hr
|IescapedNY
|21
|trump 32% approval rating.
|8 hr
|perfect
|6
|New Yorkers Overwhelmingly Think Gov Cuomo Woul...
|10 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|What happened to my hometown?
|14 hr
|y81ankky05
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC