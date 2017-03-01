Winds Knock Out Power To 40K-Plus Cus...

Winds Knock Out Power To 40K-Plus Customers In NY State

WIBX-AM Whitesboro

More than 40,000 homes and businesses across New York state are without electricity as winds gusting to 60 mph bring down trees and power lines. NYSEG reports more than 22,000 customers are without power Thursday morning, with RG&E and National Grid each reporting more than 10,000 outages.

