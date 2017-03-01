Winds Knock Out Power To 40K-Plus Customers In NY State
More than 40,000 homes and businesses across New York state are without electricity as winds gusting to 60 mph bring down trees and power lines. NYSEG reports more than 22,000 customers are without power Thursday morning, with RG&E and National Grid each reporting more than 10,000 outages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sessions recusal is premature
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|Fake IescapedNY FL edition Losing It
|8 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|Rich. City Schools recruiting more teachers of ...
|9 hr
|IescapedNY
|31
|How's The Weather In Crapchesters?
|10 hr
|IescapedNY
|11
|Police officer let women TWERK on his patrol car
|10 hr
|Sgt Friendly
|2
|iescapedny Florida has been on Topix EIGHT YEARS
|11 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|14 hr
|slammer is a pedo...
|904
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC