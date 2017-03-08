Will Central NY get hurricane-force winds that slammed Rochester area?
Central New York saw high winds today, but is likely to escape the devastating winds that flipped over tractor-trailers and knocked out power to thousands of people today in Western New York. The strongest gust today at Hancock International Airport was 43 mph this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How does the wind storm compare to 1991 ice storm?
|16 min
|IescapedNY
|5
|Driver's License for Illegal Aliens?
|20 min
|IescapedNY
|6
|I'm using IescapedNY, too
|24 min
|IescapedNY
|6
|hey zippy
|49 min
|Bruce popper
|1
|How's The Weather In Crapchesters? Little Winds?
|1 hr
|Bruce popper
|8
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|iescapedny
|911
|NickBo wants Charlotte Carousal panal put back up (May '16)
|3 hr
|iescapedny
|19
