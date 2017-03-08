Will Central NY get hurricane-force w...

Will Central NY get hurricane-force winds that slammed Rochester area?

Read more: The Post-Standard

Central New York saw high winds today, but is likely to escape the devastating winds that flipped over tractor-trailers and knocked out power to thousands of people today in Western New York. The strongest gust today at Hancock International Airport was 43 mph this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Rochester, NY

