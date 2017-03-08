Wild Winds Wreak Havoc

13 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

People from the Midwest to the Northeast are recovering from a powerful wind storm that damaged buildings, toppled trees and fueld growing wildfires. The wind tore down trees and power lines, blocking roads and stranding drivers in Rochester, New York.

