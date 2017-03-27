Wegmans sells 'I Survived the Wind Storm of '17' hoodies for storm that killed 6
Wegmans Food Markets are celebrating the toughness of Rochester -area residents by selling a commemorative hoodie that says "I Survived the Wind Storm of '17." The devastating storm brought 80-plus mph winds to Monroe County earlier in March, leaving more than 100,000 residents without power and damaging hundreds of utility poles and thousands of wires, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported.
