Wegmans announces opening dates for 2 New Jersey stores

Wegmans has announced the opening dates for two new locations in New Jersey, as the chain continues to expand towards New York City and into the southern United States. The new location in Hanover at the intersection of Route 287 and Route 10 will open on July 23, and the Montvale location on West Grand Ave. will open on September 24, according to NJ.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.