Wegmans accused of unfairly pulling pasta sauce made in Upstate NY
WHEC reports Mario's pasta sauce, from Mario's Italian Restaurant in Rochester, had been sold at the popular grocery store chain for more than 12 years. Danny Daniele, whose family owns Mario's, says their three sauces were recently pulled without any notice.
