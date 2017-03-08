Vermont utility workers to help with ...

Vermont utility workers to help with in New York outages

More than 40 Vermont utility lineworkers, supervisors, and mechanics are heading to Rochester, New York, to help restore power after a storm with strong wind. The wind on Wednesday also caused damage in Vermont.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Monroe County was issued at March 11 at 11:16PM EDT

