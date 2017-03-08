Vermont utility workers to help with in New York outages
More than 40 Vermont utility lineworkers, supervisors, and mechanics are heading to Rochester, New York, to help restore power after a storm with strong wind. The wind on Wednesday also caused damage in Vermont.
