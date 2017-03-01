Veeam Intros First Native Snapshot Fo...

Veeam Intros First Native Snapshot For Cisco HyperFlex

Veeam is working with Cisco Systems to provide what it calls the first native snapshot capability for Cisco's HyperFlex hyper-converged infrastructure offering. Veeam, which develops data protection technology for physical, virtualized, and cloud environments, next month plans to release an update to its data protection software that provides direct native snapshots of data on HyperFlex appliances, said Andy Vanderveld, vice president of global alliances for the Baar, Switzerland-based company "With the integrated solution, there's no need to back up and then do snapshots from vSphere," Vanderveld told CRN.

