Vadim Turchin joins MPC as CG supervisor
TV, film and advertising veteran Vadim Turchin has joined MPC , here, as CG supervisor. He will serve as a senior member of the CG team, working with its producers on bids, working with clients on-set, and leading teams of artists in the studio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps Owes Mr Obama an Apology
|3 hr
|Mary
|28
|The John era on topix is over
|3 hr
|John
|6
|Perfect pooped in his car
|11 hr
|perfect
|2
|Voters Split on Trump Poll
|11 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Florida Tard Destroys 15 of Neighbor's Homes
|12 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|Old diaper wearing geezer from Florida lakeland
|12 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Spinning the Intelligence Committee Hearings
|12 hr
|Bruce popper
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC