Vadim Turchin joins MPC as CG supervisor

TV, film and advertising veteran Vadim Turchin has joined MPC , here, as CG supervisor. He will serve as a senior member of the CG team, working with its producers on bids, working with clients on-set, and leading teams of artists in the studio.

