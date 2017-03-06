UR School of Nursing Launches Redesigned Distance NP Program to Address Mental Health Needs
Students in the School of Nursing's Family Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program are now able to complete nearly all course requirements online, from their homes on their own time. Under the new model, students only have to visit campus about once a semester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Rochester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP: Obamacare 2.0 On The Table
|25 min
|IescapedNY
|7
|TRUMP: Obama Smear Jobs Going Wrong
|1 hr
|perfect
|3
|Trumps new health care says: No funds for Plann...
|1 hr
|perfect
|15
|perfect is a tard
|1 hr
|perfect
|8
|Sanctuary City
|2 hr
|Terror Central
|1
|Where Are All The Leaks Against The Trump Admin...
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|why won't Tommy and Burt go away???
|3 hr
|iescapedny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC