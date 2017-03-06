UR School of Nursing Launches Redesig...

UR School of Nursing Launches Redesigned Distance NP Program to Address Mental Health Needs

Students in the School of Nursing's Family Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program are now able to complete nearly all course requirements online, from their homes on their own time. Under the new model, students only have to visit campus about once a semester.

