Upstate NY warm-weather records could tumble again today
The warm air flowing into Upstate will also bring heavy rain, high winds and thunderstorms. The storm is expected to pass through quickly, but it could still cause some local flooding, especially in areas where the ground is saturated from snowmelt and last week's thunderstorms .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Popper Has Joined the IescapedNY Campaign
|30 min
|Bruce popper
|2
|Presidents Speach Made Me Realise What A Great ...
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|16
|President Trump Hit It Out Of The Park Last Nig...
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
|TRUMP: Generals Lost SEAL
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Rochester Crime Statistics To Be Released At 10...
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|20
|TRUMP FACT CHECK: Keystone Pipeline
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|13WHAM Anchor Don Alhart to work until he drops... (Jan '13)
|4 hr
|skidmark
|87
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC