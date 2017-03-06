Upstate NY liquor store owner beaten ...

Upstate NY liquor store owner beaten to death with wine bottle during robbery

An Upstate NY community is reeling after a well-known liquor store owner was beaten to death with a wine bottle last week during a robbery of the store. Police say Charlotte Lahr, 46, of Greece, was attacked and killed by Kevin Quander, a 59-year-old parolee from Rochester.

