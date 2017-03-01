UK foreign secretary to visit Russia ...

UK foreign secretary to visit Russia with 'tough message'

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Police departments across the United States are amassing DNA databases that critics say skirt stringent laws and regulations that govern the nationwide DNA database and state crime labs. President Donald Trump's plans to step up enforcement of immigration laws could funnel even more people into an immigration court system that already has a record number of cases, a shortage of judges and frequent... President Donald Trump's plans to step up enforcement of immigration laws could funnel even more people into an immigration court system that already has a record number of cases, a shortage of judges and frequent bureaucratic breakdowns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP: Obama Wiretapped My Phones 1 min IescapedNY 17
Chilly start in CrapChester this morning? 19 min IescapedNY 7
Trump Enjoying Another Fine Weekend At Mar-A-la... 23 min IescapedNY 12
haha is gone 35 min IescapedNY 3
Liberals hide 40 min IescapedNY 15
Trump Planning Major Cuts To Foriegn Aid Budget 48 min IescapedNY 2
Trump Lie Ratio is Averaging 4:6 1 hr IescapedNY 5
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,325,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC