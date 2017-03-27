Uber makes final push for Upstate NY ...

Uber makes final push for Upstate NY expansion ahead of state budget deadline

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

This Wednesday, March 1, 2017, photo shows an exterior view of the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. -- Uber and Lyft are making their final push to expand into upstate New York ahead of a key legislative deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sunday's protest in California. 48 min IescapedNY 13
Drunk Judge Pisatchio gets her license back 1 hr IescapedNY 2
MARKET: Dollar At Two Month Low 2 hr IescapedNY 9
News Immigrant family's detention prompts angry demo... 3 hr IescapedNY 7
Manafort gone, his associate remains key to Tru... 3 hr IescapedNY 4
Trump's Buget Proposal Going Nowhere 6 hr IescapedNY 3
haha found 9 hr perfect 14
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,761 • Total comments across all topics: 279,865,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC