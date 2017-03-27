Trump Emerges As Villain In Trailer For 'Inconvenient Truth' Sequel

Former Vice President Al Gore is returning with some more chilling news in a sequel to his groundbreaking documentary on climate change , and a key target will be Donald Trump , who is depicted as a villain in the trailer for the new film. The trailer for " An Inconvenient Truth: Truth to Power ," features Trump at a campaign rally joking disdainfully - to loud laughter from the audience - that it's "freezing" in Rochester, New York, when it's "supposed to be 70 degrees."

