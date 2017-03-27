Trump Emerges As Villain In Trailer F...

Trump Emerges As Villain In Trailer For 'Inconvenient Truth' Sequel

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Switched

Former Vice President Al Gore is returning with some more chilling news in a sequel to his groundbreaking documentary on climate change , and a key target will be Donald Trump , who is depicted as a villain in the trailer for the new film. The trailer for " An Inconvenient Truth: Truth to Power ," features Trump at a campaign rally joking disdainfully - to loud laughter from the audience - that it's "freezing" in Rochester, New York, when it's "supposed to be 70 degrees."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP: First 100 Days Of Failure 2 hr perfect 7
What happened to my hometown? 3 hr IescapedNY 32
FLYNN: Will Testify In Exchange For Immunity 5 hr perfect 7
Cop union warns Trump 'sanctuary city' cuts cou... 6 hr IescsapedNY 37
Trump Suppoters Can't Pass Drug Tests 7 hr That was funny 3
Bob Lonsberry Says It's A Great Day To Be A Duc... 8 hr IescapedNY 1
i want florida iescapedny OUT OF HERE NOW! 9 hr IescapedNY 6
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,366 • Total comments across all topics: 279,956,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC