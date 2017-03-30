Trucking firm dedicates a million miles to fight breast cancer
Leonard's Express Inc. has donated a penny per mile traveled by three tractors decorated with pink ribbons to the Breast Cancer Coalition. The total donation to date is more than $10,000.
