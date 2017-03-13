Tool Announces May & June Tour Dates

Tool Announces May & June Tour Dates

14 hrs ago Read more: JamBase

While we're still awaiting word on Tool 's long-awaited follow-up to 2006's 10,000 Days , the band has announced their return to the road. Tool will mix headlining performances with a few previously announced festival appearances in late May and early June.

