Tool Announces May & June Tour Dates
While we're still awaiting word on Tool 's long-awaited follow-up to 2006's 10,000 Days , the band has announced their return to the road. Tool will mix headlining performances with a few previously announced festival appearances in late May and early June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump The Tom Brady Of President's.
|2 min
|IescapedNY
|3
|POLL: nickbo13 More Popular Than Fake Fla. IENY
|4 min
|IescapedNY
|10
|Global Warming Freezing Washington DC Cherry Bl...
|11 min
|IescapedNY
|3
|Dirty little needle secret
|1 hr
|THE epidemic
|9
|hey hey ho ho Tommy gotta go
|1 hr
|Bruce popper
|2
|How's The Winter Storm?
|1 hr
|Bruce popper
|2
|Is Trump Capable of Telling the Truth
|2 hr
|iescapedNY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC