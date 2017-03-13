Tool announces 2017 tour, including first Western NY show in 15 years
The alt-rock metal band Tool will make its first appearance in Western New York in 15 years this spring. Tool will perform at the Blue Cross Arena on Tuesday, May 30. The show takes place at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $54.50, $74.50 and $89.50 and will be available online at Ticketmaster.com , by phone at 800-745-3000 or by visiting the Blue Cross Arena Box Office at One War Memorial Square in Rochester.
