Tombstones damaged at historic Jewish cemetery
A hate-crime task force is investigating whether the damage to the granite and marble tombstones at Washington Cemetery in Brooklyn was intentional. The latest destruction comes amid a series of bomb threats and vandalism targeting Jewish institutions, including cemeteries, schools and community centers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Burt era on Topix is over
|3 hr
|iescapedny
|1
|If wire Taping Is Proven Watergate Will Look Li...
|3 hr
|iescapedny
|9
|More Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Comming...
|3 hr
|iescapedny
|2
|Trumps grandpap Frederich Drumpf DEPORTED !!
|4 hr
|Trump said its Ri...
|1
|Rochester To Become An Electric Car Model City
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|Obama Might Have To Write His Book From Prison!
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|14
|perfect is a tard
|12 hr
|perfect
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC