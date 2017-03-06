Tombstones damaged at historic Jewish...

Tombstones damaged at historic Jewish cemetery

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

A hate-crime task force is investigating whether the damage to the granite and marble tombstones at Washington Cemetery in Brooklyn was intentional. The latest destruction comes amid a series of bomb threats and vandalism targeting Jewish institutions, including cemeteries, schools and community centers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the Burt era on Topix is over 3 hr iescapedny 1
If wire Taping Is Proven Watergate Will Look Li... 3 hr iescapedny 9
More Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Comming... 3 hr iescapedny 2
Trumps grandpap Frederich Drumpf DEPORTED !! 4 hr Trump said its Ri... 1
Rochester To Become An Electric Car Model City 5 hr IescapedNY 3
Obama Might Have To Write His Book From Prison! 5 hr IescapedNY 14
perfect is a tard 12 hr perfect 3
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Monroe County was issued at March 06 at 10:20PM EST

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC