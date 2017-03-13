Three fires in four years at Rocheste...

Three fires in four years at Rochester auto shop

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 13WHAM

The RFD was at the establishment in 2013 and again in 2014 for car fires that didn't involve the actual building, but Thursday's fire did. "All you could do was look out the window and the whole building, like the flames were at least 10 feet high," said Donna Stein, who works across the street from the North Clinton Avenue shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WHAM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does the mafia still exist in Rochester? (Jul '08) 15 min Vito Romano 304
The Problem with Socialism 25 min IescapedNY 6
Trump Dump Meals-on-Wheels, Starves the Needy 38 min IescapedNY 4
Key Senators : No Evidence Trump Wiretapped 42 min IescapedNY 13
Tom Golisano Says Buh Bye Rochester, Buh Bye. 52 min IescapedNY 8
GCHQ Slaps Down Trump's Wiretap Allegations 1 hr IescapedNY 4
Dirty little needle secret 9 hr Bruce popper 12
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,530 • Total comments across all topics: 279,635,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC