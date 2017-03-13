Three fires in four years at Rochester auto shop
The RFD was at the establishment in 2013 and again in 2014 for car fires that didn't involve the actual building, but Thursday's fire did. "All you could do was look out the window and the whole building, like the flames were at least 10 feet high," said Donna Stein, who works across the street from the North Clinton Avenue shop.
