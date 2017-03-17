'The Little Engine That Could:' Disabled Grocery Store Clerk Makes it to the Top
There are some people who just know how to brighten up your day. At Hart's Local Grocers in Rochester, Rainey Walker is that guy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Trump Retired?
|33 min
|Jefferson
|1
|Wow, Time Warner is Spectrum: still a RIPOFF
|56 min
|David
|2
|Rochester still sucks
|57 min
|Take Responsibility
|8
|Dirty little needle secret
|1 hr
|Take Responsibility
|14
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|slammer is a pedo...
|916
|Tom Golisano Says Buh Bye Rochester, Buh Bye.
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|23
|Trump Covers White House Phones in Tinfoil
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC