The Latest: Cuomo visits Rochester following storm damage

The Latest: Cuomo visits Rochester following storm damage

The Latest on the effort to restore power in western New York in the wake of Wednesday's windstorm and the snowstorm hitting downstate areas : Gov. Andrew Cuomo says restoring power is the first priority in the response to violent weather that knocked out power to more than 200,000 utility customers in western New York. Wednesday's windstorm brought gusts of 70 mph to 80 that mph knocked down trees and utility poles across a 10-county area from the state's southwest corner to the Lake Erie shoreline.

