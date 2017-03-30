the Curious Incident of the Dog in th...

the Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Recoups on the Road

Stuart Thompson and Tim Levy for NT America, producers of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, have announced that the US National Tour of the acclaimed production has recouped its original investment. Opening in Rochester, New York in September 2016, the $3.3 million production has paid back the production investment in just 21 playing weeks.

