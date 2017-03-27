Tenerife plane collision caused partly by language barrier

Spanish officials said yesterday that a misunderstanding involving the pilots of two jumbo jetliners and the control tower may have caused the fiery crash that took at least 574 lives in history's worst air disaster. The number of reported dead fluctuated during the day but both airlines - Pan American and KLM issued revised casualty lists late yesterday putting the death toll at 574, with 70 survivors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.