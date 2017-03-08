Syntec Optics Moves to Rochester
Prism Awards Showcase Photonics Innovation Winners of the 2016 Prism Awards. Courtesy of SPIE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Photonics Spectra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How does the wind storm compare to 1991 ice storm?
|15 min
|IescsapedNY
|9
|Driver's License for Illegal Aliens?
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|9
|I'm using IescapedNY, too
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|9
|hey zippy
|5 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|How's The Weather In Crapchesters? Little Winds?
|5 hr
|Bruce popper
|8
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|8 hr
|iescapedny
|911
|NickBo wants Charlotte Carousal panal put back up (May '16)
|8 hr
|iescapedny
|19
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC